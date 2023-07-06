Weather in Abkhazia to change by weekend

6 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Tomorrow it will be hot and sunny in Abkhazia, but the weather will change by nightfall. On Saturday and Sunday, there is a high probability of heavy rains, thunderstorms with hail. The weather will be windy and cooler. On Friday, it will be hot in Abkhazia.

These days, the weather in the Abkhazia resorts will be influenced by the heat wave from the southern regions. Tomorrow afternoon, the air temperature will warm up to +27-32 °C. The seawater temperature is +25 °C.

On Friday, it will be dry, but windy. The gusts of wind up to 13 m/s are expected in Abkhazia on Friday.