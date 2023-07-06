Storm warning announced in Sochi for tomorrow

6 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Sochi have been warned of extreme heat. Tonight and tomorrow afternoon, the air temperature to exceed +37 ℃.

The air in Sochi will warm up to almost +40 ℃, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory informs.

Forecasters warn that today and on July 7, the air temperature in the city will warm up to + 36-37 ℃.

In this regard, the department urges residents and guests of the resort to observe fire safety measures.