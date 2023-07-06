Ashurly rescued climber

6 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: social networks of Israfil Ashurly

Israfil Ashurly successfully descended from an eight-thousander with a climber who had lost his sight. The descent was difficult, part of the way Israfil Ashurly carried the injured climber on his hands. The climbers successfully descended and currently are in the base camp at the foot of Nanga Parbat mountain.

Azerbaijani climber Israfil Ashurly successfully descended to the base camp. Ashurly saved the life of another climber as they were descending from Nanga Parbat mountain in the Himalayas for several days and finally reached the base camp.

The conquest of the summit did not happen this time - on July 3, Ashurly climbed to camp 4 at an altitude of 7300, where he found two climbers - a Polish and a Pakistani. The first died in Ashurly's arms, the second was in poor condition and lost his sight. The Azerbaijani athlete decided to finish the ascent and save Asif Bhatti.

By the evening of July 6, it became known that the descent was completed, Israfil Ashurly and other climbers reached the base camp.