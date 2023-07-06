Dome painting works kick off at Cathedral Mosque in Simferopol

6 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Masters from Türkiye are painting the dome of the Cathedral Mosque in Simferopol. The unique ornament is based on the Crimean tulip.

Painting of the main dome of the Cathedral Mosque has started in Simferopol. It is scheduled to open mosque in September this year. The work is carried out by masters from Turkiye.

A unique ornament was made for the mosque.

"The designers and architects who worked on the project took our Crimean Tatar ornamentalism as a basis. The Crimean tulip is used as the main symbol in the ornament, suras from the Holy Koran will also be applied,”

- Executive Secretary of the Spiritual Muslim Board of Crimea Ayder Adzhimambetov said.