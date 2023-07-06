Baku Declaration adopted at meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

6 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Non-Aligned Movement adopted the Baku Declaration. The document will go down in history under this name. It includes issues that are significant for the countries of the association, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said.

"The Baku Declaration contains significant elements for the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement. This document will be associated with the name of our city,”

– Bayramov said.

The document includes: