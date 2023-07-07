Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss oil market situation

7 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, June 6, a meeting between the Minister of Petroleum of Iran and the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia took place in Vienna. It took place on the margins of the OPEC seminar.

During the talks between Javad Owji and Abdulaziz bin Salman, the current state of the oil market and investments in this area were discussed.

In addition to this, the Ministers talked about the relationship between the two countries, including in the oil and gas industry. The issue of joint investments was also discussed.