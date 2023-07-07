Heat to come to Ingushetia

7 Jul. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The temperature will rise to 40 degrees Celsius in Ingushetia. In this regard, a storm warning has been announced in the republic. This is reported by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Ingushetia.

"Extreme heat (40 degrees Celsius) is expected in the northern regions of Ingushetia between 14:00-17:00 (Moscow time) on July 7 and 8",

the press office said.

In this regard, the rescuers urged people suffering from cardiovascular diseases not to go outside, and other residents and guests of the region not to be in the open sun, to cover their heads and to take water with them.