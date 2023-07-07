IAEA wants closer cooperation with Iran

7 Jul. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Higher level cooperation with Iran is what IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi would like to see.

"Currently, efforts on the JCPOA are stalled, so nothing special is happening in this area. Cooperation with Iran continues, but not at the level that I would like to see",

Grossi said.

The position of the IAEA was conveyed to Tehran.

Grossi said that as a result of his trip to Iran in March, an agreement was adopted on a number of specific actions, "but the implementation of these agreements is progressing very slowly". Now the IAEA is working to ensure that the agreements are implemented more quickly.