Kiev grows cold to Tbilisi

7 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Ambassador to Kiev Giorgi Zakarashvili believes that the decision of the Ukrainian authorities to send him home indicates that relations between official Tbilisi and Kiev have deteriorated.

The diplomat did not rule out that such a course of events could lead to a severance of all relations between Georgia and Ukraine.

"The main task for me was to leave the territory of Ukraine within the given time frame, which we agreed with the Ukrainian side",

Giorgi Zakarashvili said.

Georgian Ambassador expelled from Ukraine

After a long absence, ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili participated in the court hearing on the case of the 2007 rallies on Monday. He was emaciated.

After a while, Vladimir Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to send a Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations. In turn, the Georgian Foreign Ministry called this step an extreme form of the relations' deterioration.