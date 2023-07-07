Media predict Erdoğan's meeting with Putin after Zelensky's visit

7 Jul. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may take place after the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Istanbul, Turkish TV channel A Haber reports.

The channel said that negotiations between the Russian and Turkish leaders could take place in Russia or in Türkiye. At the same time, the TV channel emphasized that the probability of a meeting between Putin and Erdoğan after Zelensky's visit is high.

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky would come to Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan. During these talks, the heads of state are going to discuss the grain deal and the situation in Ukraine.