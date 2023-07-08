Wildberries plans to expand service network in Armenia

8 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan received executive director of Wildberries Tatiana Bakalchuk, the Armenian presidential press service reported.

During the meeting, the prospects and possibilities of e-commerce development, as well as the areas of cooperation with the national postal operator of Armenia "HayPost" were discussed.

"During the conversation, Tatyana Bakalchuk presented to President Vahagn Khachaturian the rapid pace of expansion of Wildberries e-commerce network in Armenia and emphasized that new joint projects with Armenian business circles are planned in the near future," the statement reads.

The Armenian President highlighted the effective interaction between the international e-commerce organization and Armenian entrepreneurs and stressed that the Armenian government is supporting businessmen and production organizations.