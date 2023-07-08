Erdogan still cannot approve Sweden’s NATO membership bid

8 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey still cannot approve Sweden’s accession to NATO due to its support for terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have supported NATO’s open-door policy. We have approved Finland’s membership. But we cannot support those who welcome terrorists. We expect Sweden to fulfill its commitments," he said.

NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius next week, where Erdogan plans to discuss problems around Sweden’s membership in NATO with his partners.

“We expect the promises made to our country in Madrid to be fulfilled. We will bring all these issues to the attention of our alliance partners again at the leaders’ summit in Vilnius on Tuesday," Erdogan said.

"Those who advise us should answer the following questions frankly: How can Turkey trust a country where terrorists roam its streets? How can a state that does not distance itself from terrorist organizations contribute to NATO?" the Turkish leader added.