Azerbaijan to continue to hold Yerevan to account for its violations

8 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the rejection of Armenia`s claim demanding the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the Lachin road/

The ministry said they welcome the Court’s ruling that has reconfirmed Azerbaijan’s right to control its borders.

The Azerbaijani Foreign ministry recalled that Baku’s decision to establish its border checkpoint at the entrance of the Lachin road was in keeping with its sovereign rights to secure its border. In this instance, this was due to the urgent necessity to stop the illegal flow of weapons, military equipment, and soldiers into the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, which threatens the regional security.

"Moreover, since the establishment of the Border Checkpoint, local residents of ethnic Armenian origin have been passing through the Border Checkpoint, where border controls on entry and exit are being implemented in a non-discriminatory manner as required by Azerbaijan’s domestic and international obligations," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Baku continues to comply with the ICJ’s Order and to uphold its international legal obligations, and will continue to hold Yerevan to account for its violations of international law.