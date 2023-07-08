Russia exports record amount of grain

8 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia exported a record amount of grain in the 2022 agricultural year - 60 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said, noting that about 47 million tonnes of wheat were exported.

"If we talk about exports, then in the 2022-2023 agricultural season, we exported an absolutely unprecedented, record-breaking amount of grain - 60 million tonnes," he said.

Patrushev said that Russia can export up to 55 mln metric tons of grain in the agricultural year of 2023-2024, but the export potential can be increased.

Friendly countries account for about 87% in the export structure, the minister added.