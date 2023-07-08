Leaders of religious confessions of Azerbaijan comments on burning of Quran in Sweden

8 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of religious denominations in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement condemning the burning of the Quran in Sweden on July 7.

"We, the leaders of the Muslim, Orthodox, Jewish, Catholic and Albanian-Udi confessions operating in Azerbaijan, strongly condemn the burning of the holy book of Muslims, the Quran, in the presence of policemen standing near the mosque on June 28 in the capital of Sweden, Stockholm," the statement reads.

They reffered to the incident as an Islamophobic provocation.