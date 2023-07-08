Erdogan: Putin could visit Turkey in August

8 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could visit Turkey next month.

Erdogan explained that Turkey continues to hold talks with both Russia and Ukraine on prisoner exchanges.

"Putin will visit Turkey next month. We will again have an opportunity for a one-on-one discussion on this issue," he said.

Erdogan said that he willl also continue to have phone talks with Putin in the coming period.

The Turkish media outlet on Friday reported that Erdogan, following his talks with the Ukrainian president, could hold a meeting with Putin. The meeting wouldn’t necessarily take place in Turkey, but the leaders would meet in person, the report said.