Georgia joins FAO Council for the first time

8 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has become a member of the Council of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation for two years for the first time, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture said.

The decision was made yesterday at the 43rd conference of the FAO, hosted between July 1-7 in Rome.

The ministry said the Council consisted of 49 member states of the organisation, elected once in two years. The main directions of the Council's activity involved issues related to food and agriculture, as well as the work programme, budget, administrative and financial management of the organisation itself.