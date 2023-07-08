Armenia and Georgia launch strategic dialogue

8 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dynamics of cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields, as well as trade and economic issues were discussed in a meeting between the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on Friday.

The officials reviewed the security environment and challenges both globally and in the South Caucasus region, the Government Administration said.

The meeting also highlighted “historical and cultural” ties between Georgia and Armenia, with the officials agreeing to start a “high-level dialogue” on strategic issues as part of a joint effort to advance regional stability and development that would also add a “further impetus” to the “fruitful cooperation” between the countries.

The sides also discussed trade and economic issues, with the PMs expressing their “readiness” to advance the economic cooperation between the countries to a “new stage”.

Garibashvili and Pashinyan stressed the “important” role of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.