8 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least one policeman was killed as unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Iran's southeast on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.

The official news agency IRNA quoted a prosecutor in Zahedan, capital of the Sistan-Baluchistan province, as saying that shooting continued at the police station.

Alireza Marhemati, a top provincial security official, said that the attackers used grenades to enter.