Russian, Belarusian athletes to perform at Asian Games

8 Jul. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Press Center of the Asian Games in Hangzhou

Today, the Olympic Council of Asia decided to admit athletes from Russia and Belarus to the Asian Summer Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China in late September - early October 2023.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will perform at the Asian Summer Games in Hangzhou, China in a neutral status, the Olympic Council of Asia decided today at its 42nd General Assembly in Bangkok, Inside the Games reports.

The neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus will not qualify for medals, however, participation in the Asian Games will allow them to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Olympic Council of Asia is a continental association of national Olympic committees recognized by the International Olympic Committee and uniting 45 states.

The Asian Summer Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.