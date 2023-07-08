Azerbaijani Foreign Minister assigned new status

8 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, became Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary by the order of the President of the country, Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was given the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant order.

The same diplomatic rank - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary - by the same order of the President was assigned to the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov and Fariz Rzayev.

Jeyhun Bayramov has been heading the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry since July 16, 2020.