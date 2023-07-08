Moscow, Sukhum to develop cooperation

8 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on the Day of the city of Sukhum, the administration of the capital of Abkhazia and the government of Moscow signed an agreement on cooperation. The document was signed by the head of the Sukhum administration, Beslan Eshba, and the Minister of the Government of Moscow, head of the Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations, Sergey Cheremin.

The agreement provides for the development of bilateral cooperation between the cities and the deepening of friendship and mutual understanding between their residents. The document provides for interaction and exchange of experience in the field of road transport infrastructure, urban planning, information technology, education, culture and healthcare.

The signing of the agreement is a significant event for the capital of Abkhazia. Moscow has always supported Sukhum and Abkhazia, and sister city relations between the two capitals will only get stronger, Beslan Eshba, the head of Sukhum administration, said at the ceremony.

"Today we signed an agreement that opens up new opportunities. This is the entire social block - sports, culture, education, and youth policy, as well as urban planning and the possibility of developing the housing and utility services. They will help us in everything. For us, this is a high responsibility , we will try not to fail and fulfill our obligations,”

- Beslan Eshba said.

According to the document, two working groups are being created on transport infrastructure and road safety, on architecture and urban planning. Moscow is a leader in the development of urban planning and the social sphere, and the capital of Russia will now share its experience with Sukhum, Sergey Cheremin, head of the Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations of Moscow, noted at the ceremony.

"It is very important for us to share our knowledge and experience with our friends. The signing of the agreement is a historic moment for us,”

- Sergey Cheremin said.

Residents of the capital of Abkhazia are celebrating City Day. The President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya congratulated Sukhum citizens on the holiday.

"On this special day, we celebrate not only the past and present of Sukhum, but above all we turn to the future. Our common goal is to make our city even better, develop its potential and create favorable conditions for every resident of Sukhum,”

– Aslan Bzhaniya said.

Citizens and guests of the capital have an opportunity to visit various festive events - exhibitions, concerts, competitions. In the central exhibition hall of the Abkhazian capital, the exhibition "Sukhum. A holiday that is always with you" is being held. Over 35 works by the best painters of Abkhazia are presented at the exhibition.

And in the evening, residents and guests of Sukhum will see a festive fireworks display.