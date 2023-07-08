Crimean bridge free from queues

8 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Despite the day off, there are no car queues at the entrances to the Crimean bridge. The entry to Crimea is completely free, there are no queues at the exit from the peninsula as well.

This morning, at the entrance to the Crimean bridge from the Kuban side, there was a line of about 300 cars. But by the evening it completely disappeared, and the inspection procedure takes no more than 20 minutes, the operational Telegram channel of the information center on motor roads informs.

This morning, there was a minor traffic jam at the entrance to the bridge from the Kerch side. Over 260 cars were waiting for inspection, but the waiting time in it did not exceed an hour.

"17.00. There are no difficulties in getting to the inspection points on both sides of the Crimean bridge,”

- the message in the Telegram channel reads.

On Monday, the traffic jam at the entrance to the bridge stretched for 13 kilometers, but by Tuesday morning, it had decreased to four kilometers. The queues were due to an increase in the number of cars and the need for their inspection.