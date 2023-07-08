Tbilisi residents prevented holding LGBT festival

8 Jul. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, residents of the Georgian capital disrupted the festival of sexual minorities that was planned in a favorite urban vacation spot.

Today, representatives of sexual minorities planned to hold Tbilisi Pride festival. As the venue of the festival, they chose the favorite recreation area of Tbilisi residents, near Lisi Lake in the Digomi residential area.

Tbilisi's residents and several hundred "supporters of the conservative movement", as the festival organizers dubbed them, came forward to meet the representatives of the pride. The citizens were helped by Tbilisi police that was supposed to protect LGBT representatives.

The actions of the Tbilisi policemen were praised by Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili. According to him, the police coped with its task.

"I condemn all violence. The main thing is that people were not injured, the police did their job well,”

- Shalva Papuashvili said.