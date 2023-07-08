Chechnya to develop institution of family

8 Jul. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called the development of the family institution one of the main priority areas in the region, noting that divorces are declining in the republic and there are almost no abandoned children.

Strengthening and developing the institution of the family is one of the main priority areas of work for the Chechen authorities, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In Chechnya, one of the highest priority areas is the strengthening and development of the institution of family. Particular attention is paid to the reunification of families with children. This very important mission is carried out by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Chechen Republic together with the department for interaction with religious and public organizations of the Administration of the Head and Government of the Chechen Republic. Over the entire period of this work, more than 2,400 families have been reunited. These families brought up 4,700 children,”

- Ramzan Kadyrov wrote.

The head of the region noted that the number of divorces is decreasing in Chechnya, there are no abandoned or homeless children, and young people have been brought up in respect for their parents.