Azerbaijan welcomes Iran's intention to normalize relations

9 Jul. 16:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku is ready to take steps to resolve differences with Tehran on the basis of the principle of reciprocity. Baku will do it, if such measures are taken by the authorities of the Islamic Republic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The diplomat drew attention to the importance of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and the importance that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations have for the development of the region and its security.

"Azerbaijan has always been interested in the positive development of relations with Iran. Tensions have recently arisen between the two countries because of very serious reasons. However, we highly appreciate the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Azerbaijan, his participation in the ministerial meeting Non-Aligned Movement, as well as his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during this visit",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister stressed that thanks to this meeting, it was possible to raise and openly discuss everything that provoked tension, Trend writes

"We see Iran's intention to take serious steps towards the differences resolution. In this case, Azerbaijan will take adequate and mutual steps",

the minister said.

Azerbaijan and Iran: economic cooperation

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that there were many projects in the field of economy between Baku and Tehran, specifying that some of them were under discussion, while others were already being implemented.

Bayramov also announced talks between the co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission. According to him, they will take place in Astara in the near future.

The minister announced the main topics of the talks:

transport projects,

energy issues,

sharing of water resources.

"We believe that the meeting will have positive results",

the Foreign Minister said.

Let us remind you that earlier Abdollahian announced that Iran and Azerbaijan had reached an agreement to intensify work on the South Araz Corridor project.

Attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

Bayramov spoke about the progress of the investigation into the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. It is already nearing completion.

"We expect those responsible to be severely punished",

the minister said.

It will be possible to talk about the return of the Azerbaijani embassy to Iran after the Iranian side guarantees security, Bayramov specified.