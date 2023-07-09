Olympic champion from Dagestan to return to ring this month

9 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The champion of the Tokyo Olympics among boxers Albert Batyrgaziev will return to the ring on July 28.

The rival of the Olympic Games' champion will be the representative of the Dominican Republic, Francis Frometa. The fight will take place in Khanty-Mansiysk.

It should be noted that the opponent of the Russian sportsman has never lost fights in his professional career. He has 17 victories, 11 of which are ahead of schedule.

In turn, Batyrgaziev was also recognized as undefeated. He has 8 victories, and 6 of them are ahead of schedule.