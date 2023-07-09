Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov discuss grain and Ukraine

9 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ahead of the grain deal ending in a week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They discussed a possible extension of the Black Sea Grain initiative.

Let us remind you that earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted that Ankara would like to achieve the extension of the grain deal for the next two years. At the same time, Moscow emphasizes that the Black Sea initiative has no prospects, since the provisions on Russian grain have not been fulfilled in principle and the other parties of the grain deal do not seek to fulfill their obligations to the Russian Federation.

According to RIA Novosti, the Turkish diplomatic department reported only the subject of a telephone conversation between Fidan and Lavrov: the ministers talked about a grain deal, as well as about the latest Ukrainian incidents.

Turkish diplomats did not specify the details, in particular, Ankara's possible proposals to extend the grain deal.