Voting in Uzbekistan presidential elections ends

9 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Uzbekistan early presidential elections voting ended. At the moment, it is known that the turnout has almost reached 70%. Since, according to Uzbek law, the minimum turnout in the presidential elections is one third of the total number of citizens eligible to vote, the elections are recognized as valid.

Turnout in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan

The CEC of Uzbekistan reports that 13,459,677 citizens came to the polling stations. The highest turnout was demonstrated by the Jizzakh region (over 75%), the Anjian region (over 74%) and the Fergana region (73%). In terms of the absolute number of voters, the Fergana region (1.6 million votes), the Samarkand region (slightly less than 1.5 million votes) and the Kashkadarya region (over 1.275 million votes) are the leaders.

The worst turnout was traditionally shown by the capital. In Tashkent only 63.35% of the electorate came to the polls. The three most passive regions include the Khorezm region with 64% turnout and the Navoi region with 65% turnout.

Results of the presidential elections in Uzbekistan

The ballots are already being counted. The CEC plans to announce the preliminary results of the elections on Monday.

The official results of the voting must be summed up no later than Wednesday, July 19.

Candidates for President of Uzbekistan

Let us remind you that there were four candidates:

incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (nominated by UzLiDeP);

Ulugbek Inoyatov from the PDPU;

Robaxon Mahmudova from SDPU "Adolat";

Abdushukur Khamzaev from the Ecological Party.

The winner will be the one who collects more than 50% of the votes.

Earlier, early voting took place in Uzbekistan and abroad. More than 0.8 million people cast their votes for candidates.