Beaches of Sochi and Anapa closed for swimming

9 Jul. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the resorts management's official information, swimming bans in the Black Sea are in effect in Sochi and Anapa.

Is it possible to swim in Sochi?

The mayor's office stressed that after the night's heavy rain in Sochi, another set of powerful rains is expected, and with hail. Heavy precipitation threatens a sharp rise in water in the rivers.

Moreover, tornadoes can occur over the sea.

"All city beaches are closed"

the administration of Sochi announced.

Let us note that the warning will remain in force not only for today, but also for tomorrow.

Ban on swimming in Anapa

Swimming has been prohibited for vacationers in Anapa for the second day, since the red flags have been set up on the city's beaches. Here, there is a threat of a storm and a powerful bottom current.

"The ban can be lifted at any time, as soon as weather conditions change and the storm subsides",

the authorities of Anapa announced.