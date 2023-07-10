Putin ready to mediate Erdogan-Assad meeting

10 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad may hold a meeting in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the work on a roadmap for the normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations is over, Russian presidential envoy for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said.

The diplomat stressed that the normalization process between Syria and Turkey "is developing month after month." Thus, in his words, an expert meeting was organized first. It was followed by a trilateral meeting of defense ministers and a meeting of foreign ministers, who instructed their deputies to work on a roadmap. According to him, work is underway to invigorate the roadmap.

"When the sides are through with this work, the presidents will be briefed on its results with an eye of organizing a meeting between Turkish leader Erdogan and Syrian leader Assad in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin," Alexander Lavrentyev said.

He said there are certain problems on this matter, including with the Turkish side’s relations with the armed groups in the region. "The work is difficult, but we don’t give up and continue to work to coordinate the positions of the Syrian and Turkish sides with the mediation of the Russian military," he said.

The diplomat noted that the situation might have been much better but for the United States’ military presence in Syria, the Al-Arabiya television channel reported.