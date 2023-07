10 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

France has appointed a new ambassador to Armenia, Armenia’s Honorary Consul to France Denis Jorkaeff said.

"Olivier Decottignies, senior foreign affairs advisor, has been appointed as Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia, starting from July 21, 2023," Jorkaeff said.

Olivier Decottignies, a career diplomat, will succeed Anne Louyot, who has been in charge of the French diplomatic mission in Armenia since August 2021.