Preliminary results: Mirziyoyev reelected president of Uzbekistan

10 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected with 87.05% of the vote on Sunday, Uzbek Central Elections Commission Chairman Zainiddin Nizomhojayev said at a press briefing on Monday.

Over 15,6 million of voters (79.8%) cast their ballots.

Four candidates, including Mirziyoyev nominated by the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and backed by the Democratic Party Milliy Tiklanish, stood in the election.

The People's Democratic Party nominated its leader, Ulugbek Inoyatov. The Ecological Party nominated its chairman, Abdushukur Khamzayev, and the Social Democratic Party Adolat (Justice) nominated First Deputy Chairman of the Uzbek Supreme Court Robakhon Makhmudova.

The Central Elections Commission said that the People's Democratic Party candidate gained 649,116 votes (4.2%), the Adolat candidate got 693,634 votes (4.43%) and the Ecological Party candidate won 585,714 votes (3.74%).

This is the first presidential election held in Uzbekistan after the endorsement of constitutional amendments, which extend the presidential term of office from five to seven years. The constitutional law allows incumbent President Mirziyoyev, who is serving his second term, to run for reelection.