Ilham Aliyev congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on winning elections

10 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Aliyev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election held in Uzbekistan and wished him success in his activities. He described this victory as the people`s support for the policy implemented in Uzbekistan under Mirziyoyev's leadership. The Azerbaijani president expressed his confidence that Uzbekistan will continue the path of comprehensive development.

Mirziyoyev thanked for the congratulations and attention. The presidents hailed the successful development of Baku-Tashkent relations and expressed their satisfaction with the high level implementation of the agreements reached and decisions made regarding the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.

In conclusion, Ilham Aliyev invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan, the invitation was gratefully accepted.