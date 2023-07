10 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two men were executed in public on July 8 over a shooting at a revered shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz in October last year that killed 15 people, the judiciary said.

"The death sentences of two of the perpetrators of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack were carried out in public this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

The pair were executed on a street near the shrine in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, IRNA reported.