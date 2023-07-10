Vladimir Putin congratulates reelected Uzbek President

10 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Uzbekistan’s incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and congratulated him on his convincing victory in the early presidential election, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

"Putin has extended his warm congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the convincing win in the early presidential election on July 9," the statement reads.

The Kremlin’s press service also stated that in the course of the conversation both presidents "confirmed their mutual intention to develop further comprehensive friendly Russian-Uzbekistan relations based on the principles of unity and strategic partnership."