Russian and Armenian Deputy FMs discuss Lachin corridor

10 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin held talks with Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan on July 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Galuzin and Gevorgyan discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor and the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The need to intensify efforts in all directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement was outlined in accordance with a set of tripartite agreements at the highest level in 2020-2022," the statement reads.

The key aspects of bilateral cooperation, regional and international issues, including in common integration associations - CIS, EAEU and CSTO, were also discussed between the Russian and Armenian officials.