Azerbaijan starts gas production at Absheron

10 Jul. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and France's TotalEnergies have launched output as part of the first phase of developing the Absheron gas condensate field in the Caspian Sea, TotalEnergies said in a press release.

"TotalEnergies and its partner, SOCAR, announce the start of production of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, at around 100 km south-east of Baku," the press release reads.

It was noted that the gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.