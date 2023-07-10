Matvienko meets Xi Jinping

10 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.

A Russian delegation is on a visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.

During the meeting, Matviyenko delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese president.

Earlier, Matviyenko noted that the invitation of a delegation of the Russian parliament to China speaks of the mood to intensify Russian-Chinese cooperation.