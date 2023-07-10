Turkey discussing construction of NPPs with Russia and two more countries

10 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey plans to construct another two major nuclear power plants (NPP), which it is negotiating with Russia, China and South Korea, the republic’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"Regarding the construction of another NPP in Sinop and one more in the Thrace region we continue negotiations with Russia, China and South Korea. The construction will start on the basis of intergovernmental agreements that will be submitted for approval to the parliament, and after permits are provided," Alparslan Bayraktar said.

He stressed that a tremendous job is being done at the Akkuyu NPP.