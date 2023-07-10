Erdogan links Sweden's NATO membership to Turkey's EU accession

10 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the European Union should open the way for Ankara's accession to the bloc before Turkey's parliament approves Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance.

Erdogan on Monday linked Ankara's approval of Sweden's NATO bid to Turkey joining the EU.

"First, come and open the way for Turkey at the European Union and then we will open the way for Sweden, just as we did for Finland," he said.

Erdogan said that he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the extension of the grain deal as part of a personal meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not known when Vladimir Putin might visit Turkey.