Ex-player of "Chelsea" and "Juventus" to train Azerbaijani club

10 Jul. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku football club "Neftchi" will get a new head coach in the near future. It will be the star of the Romanian football Adrian Mutu.

The coach is currently in St. Petersburg, where the Azerbaijani team is playing at the "MATCH TV Cup". He resigned as head coach of Rapid Bucharest.

It should be noted that "Neftchi" published a message on social networks. It says: "Everything will be fine". According to media reports, Mutu's salary will be approximately 650 thousand euros.

Let us remind you that Mutu is known for his performances for the London "Chelsea", Turin "Juventus" and "Fiorentina".