10 Jul. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

An accident with a victim occurred in the Georgian resort town of Batumi, located on the Black Sea coast, the media reports.

The incident happened on Baratashvili Street. The young man asked for alms from passers-by, and he was hit by a car.

The minor was taken to the hospital. At the moment he is in critical condition.

The police establish the details of the accident.