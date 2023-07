11 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnasts have claimed two medals, including a gold and a silver at the 9th Turin Acro Cup to be held in Italy.

Mixed pair Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli bagged a gold medal, while women's group consisting of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Aynur Yusufova and Lala Huseynova secured a silver one.