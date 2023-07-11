U.S. clarifies connection between Turkey's accession to EU and Sweden's accession to NATO

11 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of Turkey’s membership in the European Union is not related to Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"NATO is NATO. The EU is the EU. The U.S. is not part of the EU. The United States has previously supported Turkey’s negotiations with Europe, the resumption of these negotiations," he said.

Sullivan also pointed out that US President Joe Biden began advocating talks between Turkey and Europe long before the question of Sweden’s NATO membership was raised. He added that, therefore, these topics are not related.

Turkey has been an applicant to accede to the EU since 1987, it was officially recognised as a candidate for full membership in 1999.