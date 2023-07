11 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Investigation Service of Georgia’s Ministry of Finance said its professionals had arrested one individual for selling counterfeit currency in large quantities.

The Service said its investigation had established the offender had issued a “large sum” of counterfeit money to an individual earlier in July. It also said it had seized $8,850 in forged $50 and $100 bills.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment between seven and 10 years.