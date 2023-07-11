Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan border demarcation took 19 years

11 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of demarcation of the state border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has been fully completed, the process lasted 19 years.

The treaty on demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border was signed on December 22, 2022 in Tashkent by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as ratified by the parliaments. The treaty entered into force on July 4, 2023.

"The enactment of the document means full completion of 19-year-long process of demarcation of the state border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

The length of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border is 2,357 kilometers. The border is marked by 1,301 border markers and is documented in a comprehensive demarcation treaty spanning over 8,000 pages