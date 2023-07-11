Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially elected Uzbek president

11 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has won the early presidential election of July 9 with a landslide 87.05% of the vote, the press service for the Uzbek Central Elections Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday.

"A resolution on the election of Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev as president of the Republic of Uzbekistan has passed by 87.05% of votes of those who cast their ballots," the CEC said.

Earlier, it was reported that voter turnout reached 79.8%, or 15.6 million voters. Mirziyoyev gained 80.31% of the vote in the election in 2021, when voter turnout reached 80.04%.