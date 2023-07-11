NATO summit kicks off in Lithuania

11 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A two-day NATO summit kicked off Tuesday with heads of state and government gathering for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Vilnius.

In his opening remarks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Finland, attending the NATO summit for the first time as a member, and Sweden, which he described as a future member of the 31-member military alliance.

"Today, we will make many decisions," Stoltenberg said.

"We will also take bold steps to further strengthen our deterrence and defense, including new plans … for the defense of the New Atlantic area. And we will agree more ambitious defense investment pledge," he added.