ICRC terminates contracts with drivers engage in smuggling in Karabakh

11 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has acknowledged that its cars have been transporting illegal cargo through the Lachin checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

Thus, contracts with 4 drivers of those vehicles have been terminated.

The ICRC noted that it is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin road and does not support any such activity.